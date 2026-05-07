Anthropic signs major AI compute deal with SpaceX

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has struck a deal with Elon Musk 's SpaceX . The agreement will see Anthropic utilize the entire compute capacity of SpaceX's Colossus 1 data center in Memphis, Tennessee. The facility boasts over 300 megawatts of compute capacity and will directly enhance the capabilities for Anthropic's paid Claude Pro and Claude Max subscribers.

Space collaboration Potential for space-based AI systems The deal not only boosts Anthropic's compute capacity but also opens doors for future collaborations in space. The company has shown interest in working with SpaceX to create multi-gigawatt compute capacity in space. This indicates a long-term vision of advancing and distributing AI systems beyond Earth.

Shift in perspective Musk's shift from critic to supporter of Anthropic Despite his previous criticisms of Anthropic due to its conflict with the US government, Musk has now praised the company. He recently met senior members of the Anthropic team and was impressed by their competence and dedication to doing the right thing. This change in tone shows a possible thaw in relations between SpaceX and Anthropic after months of tension.

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