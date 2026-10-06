Anthropic signs out affected Claude users and erases payment info
Technology
Anthropic just dealt with a malware attack that hit Claude users, letting hackers swipe login sessions and burn through AI credits.
To keep things safe, Anthropic signed out anyone affected and wiped their payment info to stop any sketchy charges.
Malware came from downloads not Claude
The malware (think Vidar, Lumma, StealC, RedLine, and Atomic Stealer) hit both Windows and Macs. It didn't come from Claude itself but from shady software downloads.
If you think you're affected, uninstall anything suspicious and run a full scan on your device.
You'll need to log back in, and if you spot weird charges, reach out to Claude support for help.