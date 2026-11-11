Anthropic takes on Google, Microsoft with AI-powered office suite
What's the story
Anthropic has expanded its AI assistant, Claude, with the introduction of two new tools: Claude Whiteboards and Claude Sheets. The company has also rebranded its data analytics product from Claude Dashboards to Claude Data. The new suite of tools is aimed at enhancing collaborative brainstorming sessions and spreadsheet creation within teams. The move comes as part of Anthropic's broader strategy to position Claude as a comprehensive workplace productivity platform.
Feature highlights
AI assistant now offers video call support
The new tools, announced at a company event, include a video call assistant, a data dashboard tool, and a spreadsheet service called Claude Sheets.
The latter closely resembles Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets but comes with Anthropic's AI integrated into it.
This suite of features is designed to make daily office work more efficient by seamlessly integrating the company's AI products into them.
Tool overview
Claude Whiteboards helps teams brainstorm and organize ideas
Claude Whiteboards is a digital platform where users can brainstorm, organize ideas, and create project plans in real time.
It allows teams to describe an idea or discuss an unstructured plan with Claude, which then turns it into a structured board with timelines and assigned owners.
The tool also lets users ask questions about specific sections of a board and convert the entire board into a document or presentation once the brainstorming process is done.
Spreadsheet innovation
Claude Sheets lets users create spreadsheets using natural-language prompts
Claude Sheets lets users create and edit spreadsheets using natural-language prompts.
The AI builds features like multiple tabs, formulas, formatting, and drop-down menus.
For example, a user can ask Claude to create a campaign tracker or hiring budget instead of building the spreadsheet manually.
The tool also allows direct edits within cells with an outline of changes made for tracking purposes.
Data analytics
Claude Data offers advanced data analysis capabilities
Formerly known as Claude Dashboards, Claude Data offers advanced data analysis capabilities for businesses. It allows teams to ask questions about company data connected through platforms like Amazon Redshift, BigQuery, and ClickHouse.
The product's newer features include certified queries, live sharing, and data storytelling.
One of its key additions is the ability for data teams to certify metric definitions and queries, ensuring consistent definitions across different teams when building dashboards and analyzing business performance.