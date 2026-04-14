Anthropic talks with Trump administration over Mythos amid Pentagon ban
Anthropic, a major player in AI research, is in talks with the Trump administration about its powerful new AI, Mythos, even though the Pentagon has banned Anthropic amid a dispute over military use.
Co-founder Jack Clark said these discussions were a "narrow contracting dispute" and that the company cares deeply about national security, especially since the company's now labeled a "Supply Chain Risk."
Mythos finds vulnerabilities, raises cyberattack worries
Mythos can find software vulnerabilities better than all but the most skilled humans and even helps nontechnical users find tricky vulnerabilities.
But because it could also make cyberattacks, especially on banks, much easier, cybersecurity experts and banks are seriously concerned.
The technology runs on something called Claude Mythos Preview, and finding the right balance between innovation and safety is at the heart of these high-stakes talks.