Anthropic talks with Trump administration over Mythos amid Pentagon ban

Mythos finds vulnerabilities, raises cyberattack worries

Mythos can find software vulnerabilities better than all but the most skilled humans and even helps nontechnical users find tricky vulnerabilities.

But because it could also make cyberattacks, especially on banks, much easier, cybersecurity experts and banks are seriously concerned.

The technology runs on something called Claude Mythos Preview, and finding the right balance between innovation and safety is at the heart of these high-stakes talks.