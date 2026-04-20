Anthropic faces backlash over account deactivations, Claude performance issues

Anthropic , the company behind the AI chatbot Claude, is facing criticism from developers and enterprise users. The backlash stems from a recent incident in which over 60 Claude accounts linked to Argentina-based fintech firm Belo were abruptly deactivated without any prior warning or clear explanation. The incident has raised concerns over the reliability of Anthropic's services and its communication practices with users.

Account shutdown 'Critical workflows disrupted' Patricio Molina, the CTO of Belo, alleged that the sudden deactivation of their Claude accounts disrupted key workflows and froze integrations. He said teams were left without access to critical tools due to this incident. The only communication he received from Anthropic was an automated email citing a vague policy violation as the reason for the action taken against his company's accounts.

User feedback Similar complaints from other users Molina's experience has resonated with many users, triggering a wave of similar complaints from other users. Several have claimed they faced similar account suspensions and struggled to get timely responses from the company. One user even claimed that after upgrading his plan to an expensive tier and completing all required steps, his account was banned by the platform without any clear reason or explanation.

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Performance issues Users report drop in Claude's performance Adding to the criticism, developers have reported a noticeable dip in the performance of Anthropic's Claude model in recent weeks. They say it is more prone to errors, struggles with complex workflows, and sometimes fails to follow instructions accurately. Some have even noted a tendency for shortcuts resulting in incomplete or subpar outputs. These issues are believed to be linked to backend adjustments made by Anthropic, particularly lowering the model's default "effort" level.

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