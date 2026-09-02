Anthropic unveils Claude Fable 5.1 and Mythos 5.1, raising performance

Anthropic just dropped two upgraded artificial intelligence models, Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1, and they're seriously leveling up coding, research, and problem-solving.

Fable 5.1 scored more than double its predecessor on a major science test, and thanks to a 75% cut in cache-read prices to $0.25 per million tokens, it's about 25% cheaper for typical use and up to 45% cheaper for demanding workloads such as complex coding.