Anthropic unveils Claude Fable 5.1 and Mythos 5.1, raising performance
Anthropic just dropped two upgraded artificial intelligence models, Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1, and they're seriously leveling up coding, research, and problem-solving.
Fable 5.1 scored more than double its predecessor on a major science test, and thanks to a 75% cut in cache-read prices to $0.25 per million tokens, it's about 25% cheaper for typical use and up to 45% cheaper for demanding workloads such as complex coding.
Mythos 5.1 for cybersecurity, life sciences
Mythos 5.1 is reserved for select users in cybersecurity and life sciences, where it's scoring even higher.
Fable 5.1 has already helped map Venus using NASA data.
Anthropic plans to roll out new privacy features this fall so companies can keep their data on their own servers, plus both models have passed tough safety checks for sensitive fields.