Anthropic unveils Claude Science to streamline scientific research
What's the story
Anthropic has launched Claude Science, an innovative AI workbench designed to streamline computational research for scientists. The platform is not a new or more advanced model for biology but leverages existing Claude models like Claude Opus 4.8. The launch builds on Claude for Life Sciences, which was introduced in October 2025 to enhance the capabilities of the original Claude chatbot in life sciences tasks.
Tool features
Claude Science connects to over 60 databases
Claude Science is a dedicated platform for scientific research, connecting to over 60 databases and offering pre-built toolkits for various fields like genomics, protein structure, and chemistry. The main AI assistant on the platform acts as a project manager, creating sub-assistants to delegate tasks or hand off work to custom "expert" assistants created by users for their own research.
Verification process
Dedicated AI double-checks citations and facts
To ensure accuracy, a separate fact-checker AI double-checks citations and calculations before publication. This is especially important as more AI-assisted writing has led to fabricated citations and unverifiable stats slipping into papers. Claude Science also offers other ways of ensuring reproducibility, such as generating figures like 3D protein structures alongside the code that created them. Each figure comes with the "exact code and environment that produced it, a plain-language description of how it was created."
Infrastructure advantage
Claude Science runs on users' infrastructure setup
Claude Science also saves scientists time by running on their own infrastructure setup instead of sending data to Anthropic's servers. This feature was highlighted by early users like Sean Whalen, a principal scientist in machine learning and functional genomics at Gladstone Institutes, who used the tool to build a genome browser from scratch in days. Another user, Allen Institute neuroscientist Jerome Lecoq, built a multi-agent computational review pipeline with Claude Science.
Beta access
Claude Science is in beta for now
Claude Science is currently available in beta for users with Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscriptions. Anthropic has also announced its plan to support up to 50 Claude Science projects with credits worth up to $30,000 each. The company is looking for postdoctoral and graduate projects that span domains and push the boundaries of science, particularly in biomedical research. Applications are open until July 15.