Anthropic unveils Claude Science to streamline scientific research

Verification process

Dedicated AI double-checks citations and facts

To ensure accuracy, a separate fact-checker AI double-checks citations and calculations before publication. This is especially important as more AI-assisted writing has led to fabricated citations and unverifiable stats slipping into papers. Claude Science also offers other ways of ensuring reproducibility, such as generating figures like 3D protein structures alongside the code that created them. Each figure comes with the "exact code and environment that produced it, a plain-language description of how it was created."