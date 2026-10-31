Anthropic renames Claude Max plans, updates usage limit
What's the story
Anthropic has announced a major update to its subscription plans for Claude Max. The company is renaming the existing Max 5x and Max 20x plans to just 'Max' and 'Ultra,' respectively. The price of these plans remains unchanged at $100/month for Max and $200/month for Ultra. The rebranding comes without any additional cost for current subscribers who will automatically transition to the new plan names.
Plan updates
Removal of 5-hour limit for verified Ultra accounts
Along with the rebranding, Anthropic is also making changes to its usage limits.
The company has announced that it will remove the five-hour limit for verified Ultra accounts.
This change is aimed at users who frequently hit Claude's usage limits.
However, it doesn't apply to all accounts immediately, as newer Ultra subscribers will have a temporary limit until their accounts are verified.
Usage restrictions
Weekly limits remain unchanged
Despite the removal of the five-hour limit, Anthropic has clarified that weekly limits will remain unchanged for Ultra accounts.
This means while users will have more flexibility with their usage, there are still some restrictions in place.
The company also said that users whose limits have been lifted will be notified via email about this change.
Twitter Post
Newer accounts will have a temporary limit until they're verified
We’re renaming our Max plans:— Claude (@claudeai) October 30, 2026
Max 5x → Max
Max 20x → Ultra
Max is still $100/month, and Ultra is still $200. If you’re a subscriber, there’s nothing you need to do.
We’re also removing the 5-hour limit for verified Ultra accounts, starting today with most existing… pic.twitter.com/9QR5ASBbeb