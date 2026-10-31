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Home / News / Technology News / Anthropic renames Claude Max plans, updates usage limit
Anthropic renames Claude Max plans, updates usage limit
The price of these plans remains unchanged

Anthropic renames Claude Max plans, updates usage limit

By Akash Pandey
Oct 31, 2026
06:51 pm
What's the story

Anthropic has announced a major update to its subscription plans for Claude Max. The company is renaming the existing Max 5x and Max 20x plans to just 'Max' and 'Ultra,' respectively. The price of these plans remains unchanged at $100/month for Max and $200/month for Ultra. The rebranding comes without any additional cost for current subscribers who will automatically transition to the new plan names.

Plan updates

Removal of 5-hour limit for verified Ultra accounts

Along with the rebranding, Anthropic is also making changes to its usage limits.

The company has announced that it will remove the five-hour limit for verified Ultra accounts.

This change is aimed at users who frequently hit Claude's usage limits.

However, it doesn't apply to all accounts immediately, as newer Ultra subscribers will have a temporary limit until their accounts are verified.

Usage restrictions

Weekly limits remain unchanged

Despite the removal of the five-hour limit, Anthropic has clarified that weekly limits will remain unchanged for Ultra accounts.

This means while users will have more flexibility with their usage, there are still some restrictions in place.

The company also said that users whose limits have been lifted will be notified via email about this change.

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Newer accounts will have a temporary limit until they're verified

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