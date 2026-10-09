Anthropic bans 'cruel' behavior toward Claude

Last August, Anthropic announced it would let Claude end conversations with "persistently harmful or abusive" users. This was part of "model welfare" research.

The updated policy still considers terminating conversations as "primary enforcement mechanism," but doesn't clarify if there will be other enforcement mechanisms like user bans.

The new policy update is only for extreme cases where users repeatedly act cruelly toward their models without any discernible purpose. It doesn't cover ordinary user frustration, criticism, dark themes, or model testing/research.