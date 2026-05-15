Anthropic warns AGI could arrive by 2028 altering global influence
Anthropic, a major name in AI research, thinks artificial general intelligence (AGI) might actually become real as soon as 2028.
That's a huge deal: it could speed up breakthroughs in science, cybersecurity, and more.
Their new report warns that whoever leads in AGI will have serious global influence, and urges the US to stay ahead of China as the race heats up.
Anthropic urges US export controls
Right now, the US is on top thanks to advanced chips and computing power. But Anthropic points out that this lead isn't guaranteed: loopholes and copycat tech from China could close the gap fast.
To keep its edge, Anthropic suggests tighter export rules and better protection against chip smuggling or AI theft.
The stakes are high: AGI could totally change science, cybersecurity, engineering, research, software development, and AI research.