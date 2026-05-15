Anthropic warns AGI could arrive by 2028 altering global influence Technology May 15, 2026

Anthropic, a major name in AI research, thinks artificial general intelligence (AGI) might actually become real as soon as 2028.

That's a huge deal: it could speed up breakthroughs in science, cybersecurity, and more.

Their new report warns that whoever leads in AGI will have serious global influence, and urges the US to stay ahead of China as the race heats up.