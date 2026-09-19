Anthropic weighs new AI model to counter OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra
What's the story
Anthropic is considering launching a new AI model. The move comes as a response to the competitive pressure from OpenAI's latest offering, GPT-6 Astra. The potential launch also comes ahead of Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) and after Amodei called for a slowdown in the global AI community due to safety concerns.
Safety concerns
Amodei's essay on slowing down AI models' capabilities
In a 3,800-word essay published on September 12, Amodei stressed the need to slow down the improvement of AI models' capabilities.
He warned against swarms of AI agents taking over the internet and outpacing human control.
The essay received support from industry leaders such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
Market dynamics
GPT-6 Astra's impact on the AI landscape
OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra, launched earlier this month, has been well-received by businesses.
The model's success has raised concerns among some investors who are now re-evaluating Anthropic's position as a leading provider of enterprise AI tools.
In light of this, Anthropic is assessing the safety of its next model while weighing a potential release.
Strategic considerations
Balancing act for Anthropic
The discussions at Anthropic also revolve around balancing the investment in launching new models with strengthening the company's profitability.
This comes as rising interest rates have made investors more focused on the timing of expected profits.
The potential launch of a new AI model would test Anthropic's ability to defend its enterprise market position against OpenAI.
It would also be a challenge to maintain the company's safety-first identity, which has set it apart from competitors.