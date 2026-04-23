Anthropic's Amodei: AI could disrupt entry-level jobs in 5 years
Technology
Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, says artificial intelligence is on track to seriously disrupt entry-level roles (think junior programmers and analysts) within the next five years.
He believes companies should be upfront about both the benefits and risks of AI, saying, people will lose trust if you only talk about the good things that AI can do and not the bad things.
Amodei: coding hiring slows, urges rules
Amodei points out that hiring for coding and similar jobs is already slowing as automation gets better.
He's calling for clearer communication from tech companies and stronger rules to keep things fair as AI grows.
For anyone just starting their career, it's a heads-up: staying informed and adaptable could be more important than ever.