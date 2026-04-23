Anthropic's Amodei: AI could disrupt entry-level jobs in 5 years Technology Apr 23, 2026

Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, says artificial intelligence is on track to seriously disrupt entry-level roles (think junior programmers and analysts) within the next five years.

He believes companies should be upfront about both the benefits and risks of AI, saying, people will lose trust if you only talk about the good things that AI can do and not the bad things.