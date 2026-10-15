Anthropic's Claude AI will offer verified US voting information
Technology
Claude AI, Anthropic's chatbot, is about to get a big update: it'll soon offer verified US voting info, thanks to data from Democracy Works, and election results.
The goal? Make sure people get accurate details during the November 2026 midterms while preventing the misuse of AI during political events.
Few Claude US chats are political
Turns out, only about 5.75% of US chats with Claude are political, and about 0.51% are about elections.
Even requests for recommendations on how to vote barely show up, just 0.01%!