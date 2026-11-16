Anthropic's Claude downloads in India surge over 15-fold, ChatGPT leads
Anthropic's AI app Claude just saw its Indian downloads jump more than 15-fold from July to September compared with last year.
Meanwhile, ChatGPT downloads dropped by 21%, but it still held onto the top spot as India's most downloaded app, according to Sensor Tower.
Claude 3rd in India spending
Claude climbed to third place in India's app spending charts, overtaking Instagram and YouTube.
Globally, ChatGPT became the highest-earning app for the first time, beating even TikTok.
Even with fewer downloads, ChatGPT's Indian revenue grew by 70%, while Claude outpaced Gemini and ChatGPT with more than 15-fold growth.
Google's One app led overall spending thanks to bundled cloud and AI services, showing just how fast interest in AI apps is growing here.