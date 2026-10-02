Anthropic's Claude Mythos beats GPT-5.5 and prior model, AISI says

Both Mythos and GPT-5.5 nearly aced the tasks, even with a cap on how much they could process (2.5 million tokens).

The AISI blog post points out that these AIs are getting better fast (task lengths have doubled every few months since 2024), and their true potential might be even higher if testing limits were relaxed.

It's clear: evaluating just how powerful these models are is getting trickier as they evolve.