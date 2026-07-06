Anthropic's Claude-Opus-4.7 and Ian Carroll expose front gate tickets flaw
Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.7 AI teamed up with security researcher Ian Carroll to uncover a serious flaw in Front Gate Tickets, the site behind big US festivals like Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo.
The bug, found in April 2026, could have let hackers grab admin access, view customer info, and create fake tickets.
Carroll reported it right away, and the company fixed things within 24 hours.
Millions' contact details at risk
The vulnerability put millions of names, emails, and mailing addresses at risk, but credit card info stayed safe.
Carroll showed that password-reset codes from the backend could be used to hijack admin accounts and issue VIP passes.
He responsibly reported everything without abusing his access.
Front Gate Tickets confirmed that the security issue had been reported by a researcher and said it was resolved within a day.
AI's benefits and risks highlighted
This story highlights how advanced AI can be a double-edged sword: it can help find dangerous bugs but could also be misused by hackers.
For now, it's a good reminder that tech like Claude can make the internet safer when used responsibly.