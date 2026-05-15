Anthropic's Claude reminds users to sleep at odd hours Technology May 15, 2026

If Claude, the AI chatbot from Anthropic, keeps reminding you to sleep or take breaks at odd hours, you're not alone.

Users on Reddit have noticed these random bedtime nudges, sometimes happening multiple times in one night.

Anthropic's Sam McAllister called it a quirky "character tic" on X and said they hope to fix it in future models.