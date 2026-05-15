Anthropic's Claude reminds users to sleep at odd hours
If Claude, the AI chatbot from Anthropic, keeps reminding you to sleep or take breaks at odd hours, you're not alone.
Users on Reddit have noticed these random bedtime nudges, sometimes happening multiple times in one night.
Anthropic's Sam McAllister called it a quirky "character tic" on X and said they hope to fix it in future models.
Experts say reminders reflect training data
Experts say these sleep reminders aren't intentional. They may reflect patterns in training data and common late-night conversation language.
Stanford professor Jan Liphardt explained that Claude is basically echoing how people talk about rest online.
Leo Derikiants from Mind Simulation Lab added that hidden prompts or how Claude handles long chats might also play a role.
Anthropic is aware of the behavior and hopes to fix it in future models.