Anthropic's Cowork: Claude can now organize your files for you
Anthropic just dropped Cowork, a new AI feature that lets Claude handle your computer files—think editing, sorting, and creating docs—all on its own.
Right now, it's available as a research preview for all paid plans (Pro, Max, Team, Enterprise) using the Claude Desktop app on macOS.
What Cowork actually does
Cowork runs in a secure virtual machine on your computer, so it only works in folders you pick.
It can read, write, and create files—plus juggle multiple tasks at once by coordinating sub-agents.
It's got built-in skills for handling Excel spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations.
And if you use Chrome with Claude, it can even help automate stuff in your browser.
Why this matters
Cowork is Anthropic's answer to Microsoft Copilot and could be a game-changer for productivity at work or school.
Fun fact: most of Cowork was built by Claude Code itself in just 1.5 weeks!
It can automate repetitive chores like pulling data from receipts into spreadsheets or turning notes into reports—freeing up time for things you actually want to do.