Anthropic's Fable 5 automates 16.1% of remote labor index tasks
Anthropic's Fable 5 has outperformed OpenAI's GPT-5.5 and other rivals, automating 16.1% of tasks on the Remote Labor Index (RLI), a big step up from Opus 4.8's 8.3% and GPT-5.5's 6.3%.
This milestone, confirmed by the Center for AI Safety before the US government re-authorized Fable 5 on June 30, shows how quickly AI is advancing in handling real-world freelance jobs.
Fable 5 cannot fully replace freelancers
The RLI checks if AI can deliver work as well as humans do, and Fable 5's jump since October 2025 is impressive.
But even with these gains, AIs like Fable still can't fully replace human freelancers: security concerns and tricky integration issues are holding them back for now.
Plus, attempts to swap out the human evaluator with AI "LLM judge" didn't quite work out yet, so there's still plenty of room for improvement before robots take over your side gigs.