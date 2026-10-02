Anthropic's Fable 5 automates 16.1% of remote labor index tasks

The RLI checks if AI can deliver work as well as humans do, and Fable 5's jump since October 2025 is impressive.

But even with these gains, AIs like Fable still can't fully replace human freelancers: security concerns and tricky integration issues are holding them back for now.

Plus, attempts to swap out the human evaluator with AI "LLM judge" didn't quite work out yet, so there's still plenty of room for improvement before robots take over your side gigs.