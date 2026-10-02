Anthropic's Fable 5 earns US government approval for freelance tasks
Technology
Anthropic's Fable 5 model has raised the bar in freelance gigs after getting the green light from the US government this June.
When tested by the Center for AI Safety, it handled professional-level tasks like 3D design and video ads better than any previous model.
Fable 5 automated 16.1% of tasks
Fable 5 automated 16.1% of tasks, double Opus 4.8.
Still, it can't fully replace freelancers yet; things like tricky judgment calls and security risks mean humans are still essential.
In fact, when researchers tried using an "LLM judge" instead of real people to review work, it didn't go well, reminding everyone that AI isn't quite ready to fly solo on complex projects just yet.