Anthropic's Fable 5 tops Center for AI Safety RLI

Anthropic's Fable 5 model is back after a brief hiatus, and it's already making waves by topping the Center for AI Safety's Remote Labor Index (RLI).

This means it outperformed earlier models like Opus 4.8 and OpenAI's GPT-5.5 in creative freelance gigs: think designing 3D mockups or making video ads.

The RLI basically tracks how well AI can handle real-world, paid tasks usually done by freelancers.