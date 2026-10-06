Anthropic's Fable 5 tops Center for AI Safety RLI
Anthropic's Fable 5 model is back after a brief hiatus, and it's already making waves by topping the Center for AI Safety's Remote Labor Index (RLI).
This means it outperformed earlier models like Opus 4.8 and OpenAI's GPT-5.5 in creative freelance gigs: think designing 3D mockups or making video ads.
The RLI basically tracks how well AI can handle real-world, paid tasks usually done by freelancers.
Fable 5 faces security, judgment issues
Even though Fable 5 is impressive, it still hits some bumps, like security worries and struggles with tricky jobs that need human judgment (music transcription is a tough one).
Plus, swapping out human reviewers for AI isn't easy since evaluating work takes skills that tech hasn't quite nailed yet.
The big question now: can future AIs overcome these hurdles and become an even bigger part of the freelance world?