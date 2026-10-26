Anthropic's IPO filing warns climate change could raise AI costs
Technology
Anthropic, just revealed in its IPO filing that climate change could seriously impact how it runs its AI systems.
As global temperatures rise, keeping data centers cool means more electricity and water use, which could drive up costs.
The company also points out that people are paying closer attention to how much energy these AI operations use.
Anthropic warns ESG affects funding
Anthropic warns that some investors might skip companies not taking climate concerns seriously.
With environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues becoming a bigger deal in tech, being eco-friendly is quickly turning into a must-have for attracting funding and staying in the game.