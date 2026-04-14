Anthropic's Jack Clark backs liberal arts at World Economy Summit
Jack Clark, co-founder of Anthropic, wants everyone to know that skills from the liberal arts, like studying literature, can make a big difference in artificial intelligence.
Speaking at the World Economy Summit, he shared how his own background in literature helped him understand tech better.
As he put it, studying history and understanding the narratives people create about the future helped him develop insights relevant to AI.
Jack Clark urges interdisciplinary AI education
Clark is pushing for education that blends different fields, not just hardcore science or engineering.
He believes asking smart questions and making connections across subjects helps people stand out in tech.
"even majors that may apparently seem mismatched in the age of artificial intelligence could prove to be beneficial in the long run," he said, encouraging students to build broad foundations if they want to tackle the challenges of AI.