Anthropic's Mythos reportedly accessed through 3rd party vendor environment
Technology
Anthropic's cybersecurity tool, Mythos, has been reported to have unauthorized access via a third-party vendor environment.
The group behind the breach, part of a Discord channel focused on unreleased AI model information, shared proof of their access through screenshots and even a live demo.
This is especially worrying since Mythos was meant to stop exactly this kind of misuse.
Anthropic investigating, no main systems impact
Anthropic says they are investigating but have not found any impact on their main systems so far.
Still, the incident shows that even tools built for security need stronger protection to keep up with clever hackers.