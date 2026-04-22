Anthropic's Mythos reportedly accessed through 3rd party vendor environment Technology Apr 22, 2026

Anthropic's cybersecurity tool, Mythos, has been reported to have unauthorized access via a third-party vendor environment.

The group behind the breach, part of a Discord channel focused on unreleased AI model information, shared proof of their access through screenshots and even a live demo.

This is especially worrying since Mythos was meant to stop exactly this kind of misuse.