ANYmal and other 4 legged robots speed Mars life searches
Technology
Scientists have found that four-legged robots like ANYmal may help us search for life on Mars way quicker than before.
In a Mars-like test lab, ANYmal handled rocky, dusty terrain and finished its missions up to three times faster than traditional approaches.
ANYmal climbs obstacles for Mars autonomously
ANYmal's legs let it climb over obstacles and stick to tough paths that wheels can't handle, so it can reach places that are hard to reach, like old riverbeds where signs of life might be hiding.
Plus, since it doesn't need constant directions from Earth (thanks to some smart autonomy), it could make exploring Mars smoother and way more efficient for future missions.