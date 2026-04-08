APOE4 disrupts memory neurons in young mice before symptoms

Nell2 block rescues APOE4 mice neurons

The study also spotted a protein called Nell2 making things worse for these neurons.

But here's the hopeful part: when Nell2 was blocked in mice with APOE4, their neurons bounced back to normal.

This suggests some of the damage might actually be reversible, even after Alzheimer's disease has started.

For comparison, mice with the APOE3 gene didn't show these early brain changes at all.

This research could help shape new treatments and give us a better shot at tackling genetic risks tied to Alzheimer's disease.