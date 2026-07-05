Apollo Speciality Hospitals Madurai launches AI monitor for 150 beds

Dr Vinoth reports 80% mortality cut

According to Dr. V. Jude Vinoth, Senior Consultant and Incharge of the Department of Emergency Medicine, the new system has helped cut mortality rates by more than 80% thanks to instant alerts that guide medical teams.

The wearable device is about the size of a button, making it much more comfortable than old-school monitors and reducing mistakes.

At ₹400 per day, it's budget-friendly for patients seeking remote monitoring and care, with plans to expand monitoring after discharge using a mobile app.

Plus, remote management is possible between Apollo centers for smoother healthcare delivery.