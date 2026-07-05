Apollo Speciality Hospitals Madurai launches AI monitor for 150 beds
Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Madurai just launched a smart AI system that keeps an eye on patients' vital signs, like ECG, heart rate, blood pressure, and more, for 150 beds.
This tech can spot health issues up to six hours before they happen and calculates early warning scores so doctors can jump in faster.
Dr Vinoth reports 80% mortality cut
According to Dr. V. Jude Vinoth, Senior Consultant and Incharge of the Department of Emergency Medicine, the new system has helped cut mortality rates by more than 80% thanks to instant alerts that guide medical teams.
The wearable device is about the size of a button, making it much more comfortable than old-school monitors and reducing mistakes.
At ₹400 per day, it's budget-friendly for patients seeking remote monitoring and care, with plans to expand monitoring after discharge using a mobile app.
Plus, remote management is possible between Apollo centers for smoother healthcare delivery.