Appeals court backs Pentagon block of Anthropic military contracts
A US appeals court just backed the Pentagon's move to block AI company Anthropic from military contracts, after the Pentagon deemed it "a national security supply chain risk."
Anthropic isn't happy: it says this designation has cost it billions and damaged its reputation ahead of a highly anticipated initial public offering.
The company is now considering its options, including further judicial review.
San Francisco court sided with Anthropic
This ruling clashes with a recent San Francisco court decision that actually sided with Anthropic in a similar case, showing just how split things are right now.
All of this is happening in the legal dispute over how AI should be regulated and kept safe, especially when it comes to tech that could end up in the wrong hands.
As Anthropic figures out its next steps, expect these conversations, and legal battles, to keep making headlines.