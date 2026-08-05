Appeals court lifts ban on Perplexity's Amazon shopping tools

The court pointed out that it was actually Amazon customers using Perplexity's tools, not Perplexity itself, so no hacking happened.

This decision could make things easier for other "agentic" AIs in the future.

Perplexity called Amazon's lawsuit a "bald attempt" to block Amazon users from using Comet because AI agents don't have eyeballs to see the pervasive advertising Amazon bombards its users with, and said, "Perplexity will continue to fight for the right of internet users to choose whatever AI they want."

Meanwhile, Amazon says it's still figuring out its next move, and both sides are sticking with their legal arguments for now.