A20 Pro chip crushes Android rivals in Geekbench test
What's the story
Apple's latest A20 Pro chip has made its debut on Geekbench, and the results are nothing short of impressive. The chip was likely tested on the iPhone 18 Pro Max, scoring a whopping 4,725 points in single-core and 12,575 points in multi-core tests. This puts it well ahead of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro in terms of performance.
Performance comparison
A20 Pro trounces Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
The A20 Pro outperformed Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 by 38% in single-core performance and 35% in multi-core performance.
The Snapdragon scored 3,434 points in single-core and a slightly lower score of 9,334 points in multi-core tests.
MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro also lagged behind with an average score of around 3,400 for single core and about 12,000 for multi core tests.
Multi-core comparison
Apple chip also faster than Xiaomi's Xring O3
Xiaomi's Xring O3, which is a 10-core chip, scored 3,699 points in single core and an impressive 14,350 points in multi core tests.
Here too, the Apple A20 Pro was around 28% faster in single core performance but Xiaomi's chip flips the script in multi-threaded testing, outperforming Apple's six-core A20 Pro by approximately 14%.
GPU upgrade
GPU performance takes a leap as well
The A20 Pro's GPU also showed a major upgrade with a score of 64,069 points in Geekbench Metal.
This is a huge leap from the previous generation A19 Pro, which scored 45,683 points in an iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The new GPU is roughly 40% faster than its predecessor, confirming Apple's claims about its performance capabilities.