Apple acquires photonics startup Invrs.io to boost AR/VR hardware

Why this matters

Invrs.io built open-source tools and challenges for designing smarter optical tech using AI—think better AR/VR visuals and applications in data centers.

By bringing Schubert and his innovations on board (before its reported acquisition of audio startup Q.ai), Apple is clearly doubling down on next-gen hardware like the Vision Pro.

If you're into where tech is headed or curious about how Apple keeps its edge, this move is worth watching.