Apple acquires photonics startup Invrs.io to boost AR/VR hardware
Apple has quietly acquired certain assets from and hired the sole equityholder of Invrs.io, a photonics startup run solo by Martin Schubert—an industry veteran with stints at Google, Meta, and Alphabet's X.
The deal wrapped up in October 2025 but only surfaced now thanks to a European Commission filing.
Schubert, who's racked up nearly 100 patents, is joining Apple too.
Why this matters
Invrs.io built open-source tools and challenges for designing smarter optical tech using AI—think better AR/VR visuals and applications in data centers.
By bringing Schubert and his innovations on board (before its reported acquisition of audio startup Q.ai), Apple is clearly doubling down on next-gen hardware like the Vision Pro.
If you're into where tech is headed or curious about how Apple keeps its edge, this move is worth watching.