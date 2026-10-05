Apple adds 4-position variable aperture to iPhone 18 Pro series

Apple just dropped a cool new feature on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: a variable aperture for the main 48MP camera.

You can now switch between four aperture settings (f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, and f/4.0), which means better low-light photos, more control over background blur, and sharper group shots, even in tricky lighting.

You can let the phone handle it automatically or tweak it yourself if you want to get creative.