Apple adds 4-position variable aperture to iPhone 18 Pro series
Apple just dropped a cool new feature on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: a variable aperture for the main 48MP camera.
You can now switch between four aperture settings (f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8, and f/4.0), which means better low-light photos, more control over background blur, and sharper group shots, even in tricky lighting.
You can let the phone handle it automatically or tweak it yourself if you want to get creative.
Apple: portraits, developer API, video controls
This upgrade makes portraits pop by keeping faces clear while adding that pro-level background blur, super handy for group pictures or artsy shots.
Apple's also sharing this tech with developers through an API, so expect your favorite apps to get smarter camera controls.
For video fans, you'll get manual aperture control with shutter settings, ISO, and white balance, all right from your phone.