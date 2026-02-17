RCS encryption is currently limited to iPhones

Apple advances green bubbles with end-to-end encrypted RCS testing

By Mudit Dube 12:50 pm Feb 17, 202612:50 pm

What's the story

Apple has started testing end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages with the developer beta of iOS 26.4. The move comes after the company's announcement last year to support this feature. Once fully implemented, it would allow seamless encrypted RCS messaging between iPhone and Android users across platforms. However, at this stage, Apple is only testing RCS encryption between its own devices and not with other platforms yet.