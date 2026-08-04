Apple agrees to acquire Czech firm PlasmaSolve for coatings tech
Technology
Apple has agreed to acquire PlasmaSolve, a Czech company known for its cool simulation software that helps make ultra-thin coatings on tricky 3-D surfaces.
By bringing in both the tech and some of the team, Apple is looking to level up how it builds future devices: think sleeker hardware made with new materials.
PlasmaSolve tools could affect Apple devices
PlasmaSolve's tools could play a big role in upcoming Apple projects like foldable iPhone or refreshed Apple Watch and MacBook models.
With this tech, Apple can experiment with tougher coatings and more creative designs, keeping its products fresh and competitive.