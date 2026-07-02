Apple aims to build 10 million foldable iPhones
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for one of its biggest iPhone launch cycles in years. The tech giant plans to unveil as many as five new models over the next year, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. The company is also making a major push into the foldable smartphone segment, raising production targets for its first foldable iPhone to around 10 million units.
Market maneuver
Apple to spread iPhone launches across 2 event cycles
Apple's new product launch strategy involves spreading launches across the second half of this year and the first half of 2027. This is a major shift from its usual single-event approach. The change is aimed at increasing its smartphone market share while dealing with supply chain challenges affecting memory chip availability and pricing.
Market entry
Apple's foldable push amid memory shortage challenges
Despite an industry-wide memory component shortage, Apple is confident about its new product category. The company's production target of around 10 million units for its first foldable device indicates that it expects healthy demand once the device is launched in September. This comes as other tech giants like Samsung, Google, OPPO, and Honor have already been expanding their portfolios in the foldable smartphone segment.
Future lineup
What to expect from the next-generation iPhone lineup
The next-generation iPhone 18 family is expected to be one of Apple's most important product lineups in years. The company could launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max first, along with its long-rumored foldable model, this September. This foldable device, rumored to be called iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, could start at over $2,000, making it Apple's most expensive smartphone yet.
Strategic shift
Standard models pushed to spring 2027
The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and second-generation iPhone Air are reportedly being pushed to spring 2027. This would be a major departure from Apple's tradition of unveiling its entire flagship lineup together in autumn. The new schedule could also help Apple manage production more efficiently amid high memory chip prices. Recent reports have suggested that rising RAM costs could affect hardware configurations and pricing of upcoming smartphones across the industry.