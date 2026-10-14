Apple, Amazon, Microsoft push AI devices for holiday gift season
Technology
Big tech is making a holiday push: Apple just dropped its HomeView smart hub with facial recognition, Amazon rolled out new Alexa Tablets, and Microsoft launched a Windows laptop powered by NVIDIA.
All three are hoping to get you comfortable with AI in your everyday life, just in time for gift season.
Companies target affluent early adopters
With soaring costs for components, especially memory and storage, device prices are higher and shipments are down.
Still, about half of US shoppers say they'll spend as much or more this holiday season, according to a recent McKinsey survey.
So, these companies are mainly targeting early adopters with deeper pockets, hoping their new gadgets will make AI feel less intimidating for everyone else too.