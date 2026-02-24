Apple and Google are testing end-to-end encrypted RCS messages

Big news for texting: Apple and Google are now testing end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging between iPhones and Android phones. This means your messages could soon be more secure, no matter which device your friends use. The feature is in beta as of February 23, rolling out with iOS 26.4 beta 2 and the latest Google Messages beta.

How to enable the feature If you want to test it, you'll need iOS 26.4 beta 2 on your iPhone (with a supported carrier), or the newest Google Messages beta on Android—though carrier support may vary.

On iPhone, just head to Settings > Messages > RCS Messaging; end-to-end encryption is on by default.

Look for a lock icon next to 'Text Message' Once enabled, look for a lock icon next to "Text Message * RCS" in green bubbles on iPhones, with something similar showing up on Android.

Since this is still in testing, don't be surprised if some messages have delivery hiccups.

Expect wider support later with updates across Apple's devices.