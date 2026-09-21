Apple and Google Cloud recruit specialists for digital asset payments
Technology
Apple and Google Cloud are both bringing in new talent to boost their digital asset game.
Google Cloud wants an expert in Hong Kong to help protocol foundations, exchanges, custodians, and financial institutions with turning real-world assets into digital tokens across APAC, while Apple is searching for someone to shape the future of Apple Pay and Apple Card.
Samsung and CME Group pursue tokenization
These hires aren't random: Samsung has a plan to add stablecoin features to Galaxy phones through Samsung Wallet, and CME Group announced in March 2025 an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to explore asset tokenization and blockchain payments.
It all points to a bigger trend: major tech companies are getting serious about bringing blockchain tech into mainstream finance.