Apple bids farewell to Tim Cook
What's the story
Apple recently hosted a farewell party for its outgoing CEO, Tim Cook. The event took place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and was attended by around 200 employees. OneRepublic performed at the event while Cook took the opportunity to thank his colleagues and share a rare personal moment during the celebration.
Event details
Cook's last hurrah before his 15th anniversary as CEO
The farewell party was held on August 23, a day before Cook's 15th anniversary as Apple's CEO.
The event was split between Caffe Macs, the cafeteria at Apple Park's ring-shaped headquarters, and an outdoor courtyard where OneRepublic performed.
Several prominent figures associated with Apple paid tribute to Cook during the event.
Transition plans
A rare glimpse into Cook's personal life
During the farewell party, Cook shared a rare personal moment by acknowledging his partner, Mike. This was one of the few times he opened up about his personal life.
Cook publicly came out as gay in an essay published in October 2014.
Although he is stepping down as CEO, Cook isn't leaving Apple entirely. On September 1, he will become executive chairman and continue to assist with certain business aspects like engaging with global policymakers.
Leadership transition
John Ternus as new CEO
Cook's successor, John Ternus, will officially take over as Apple's CEO on September 1.
Ternus has been with Apple since 2001 and was appointed senior vice president of hardware engineering in 2021.
The transition is expected to be smooth, with no major changes in the immediate future.
Ternus's first major challenge as CEO will be leading Apple's September iPhone event, one of the most closely watched moments of the year for the company.