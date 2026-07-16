Apple blocks these businesses from running ads on Maps
What's the story
Apple has already unveiled its plan to introduce advertisements on Apple Maps. Now, the tech giant has clarified that not all businesses will be permitted to advertise on this platform. Ahead of the ad rollout, Apple has released a new policy that prohibits certain categories of businesses from purchasing ads on Maps.
Policy details
Home services, bail bonds, and cryptocurrency ATMs banned from advertising
Under the updated Apple Advertising Services policy, businesses providing home services like plumbing, electrical work, locksmithing, HVAC maintenance, pest control, roofing, and general contracting are barred from advertising on Apple Maps.
The company has also prohibited bail bond services and cryptocurrency ATM operators from promoting their businesses on the platform.
Ads related to medical services will be reviewed individually before approval.
Content restrictions
Apple's ad policy stricter than Google's
The new advertising policy from Apple also bans ads with deceptive claims, profanity, political campaigns, weapons, violence, controlled substances, and other prohibited content.
This is in stark contrast to Google's approach which allows many home services businesses to advertise through its Local Services Ads program after completing additional verification checks.
Ad display
Only 1 sponsored listing per search result
Apple plans to show only one sponsored listing in Maps search results.
The promoted business will be highlighted with a blue halo around its map pin and labeled as an advertisement in the Suggested Places section.
This is part of Apple's broader privacy-first approach to advertising, which promises that users' locations and their interactions with Apple Maps aren't linked to their Apple Account.
Data privacy
User privacy remains a top priority for Apple
Apple has also assured that information about the ads users interact with will remain on their device and won't be collected by the company or shared with third parties.
This is part of Apple's commitment to user privacy in its advertising practices.
The company first announced ads in Apple Maps as part of its new Apple Business platform back in March.