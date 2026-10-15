Apple builds minions to pool idle M-series Macs for AI
Apple researchers have developed Minions, a clever system that lets idle Macs with M-series chips team up to create a virtual GPU cloud for AI tasks.
This means if your Mac is just sitting around, it can help crunch big AI jobs, cutting wait times from hours to almost nothing and giving users access to serious computing power without buying extra gear.
Minions components unlock 0 cost compute
Minions splits up big AI jobs into smaller pieces using three parts: the Minion Server (which divides the work), the Minion Executor (which uses each Mac's GPU), and the Minion Watchdog (which keeps things running smoothly if one Mac drops out).
Right now, it's being used for things like HuggingFace models and large language tasks, helping organizations unlock substantial compute capacity at zero cost using existing hardware.