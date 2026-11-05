Apple charges up to threefold on iPhone 18 Pro storage
Thinking of getting more storage on the new iPhone 18 Pro? You might want to check the price tag: Apple is charging up to three times what it actually costs the company to make.
In India, upgrading to 1TB will set you back ₹50,000, even though it only costs Apple about ₹18,000.
This big gap highlights how Apple's making serious profits from these upgrades.
India storage upgrades boost Apple profits
This pricing move may have helped Apple hit record-breaking revenue in India for the fourth quarter of 2026, with analysts linking the boost to higher prices on things like extra storage.
For every 1TB upgrade sold, Apple pockets around ₹39,000 in profit; if you go for the 2TB option with an additional ₹75,000, its profit jumps to about ₹71,000.
The iPhone 18 Pro series launched in India and these high-margin features are clearly a big part of Apple's game plan right now.