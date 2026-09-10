iPhone Duo is Apple's thinnest iPhone yet
What's the story
Apple's latest foldable, the iPhone Duo, has been dubbed the "thinnest iPhone ever" by the tech giant. The device measures a mere 5.2mm in thickness when unfolded, making it 0.4mm thinner than the 5.6mm iPhone Air. However, this isn't as thin as some earlier rumors suggested that it could be as thin as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 at around 4.5mm when opened up.
Dimensions
Device weighs more than any other iPhone
The iPhone Duo, when folded, is 11.3mm thick. This is thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, both of which are 8.75mm thick.
The new device also weighs more than any other iPhone Apple has ever made at a whopping 254gm, five grams heavier than the already heavy iPhone 18 Pro Max (249g).
Design details
Device has 7.6-inch inner display, 5.4-inch outer screen
The iPhone Duo sports a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen when folded.
It also has a unique short, wide design that is different from the vertical slabs of early foldables.
Apple has used its custom nanotexture finish to hide the crease on the device's inner display and reduce glare.
Tech specs
Dual-camera system, animation to keep kids focused
The iPhone Duo packs a dual-camera system with a 48MP main sensor and an ultra-wide shooter with 2x optical zoom.
The device also has a unique feature that plays an animation on the outer display to help keep kids focused during photoshoots.
As for battery life, Apple claims users can get up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and up to 44 hours on the outer one.
Software features
Runs on new A20 Pro chip
The iPhone Duo runs on the new A20 Pro chip and C2 model for faster uploads. It is also eSIM-only, just like last year's iPhone Air.
The device comes with iOS 27, which has been adapted to suit the foldable format with essential controls like Wi-Fi moving to the side and dock on a vertically oriented home screen.
Pre-orders for this innovative device will start from October 16, ahead of its official launch on October 23.