Apple clarifies missed payments won't trigger 'Restricted Mode' on iPhones
What's the story
Apple has clarified that the upcoming "Restricted Mode" in iOS 27 will not be triggered by missed payments on the Apple Upgrade leasing program. The company confirmed this to The Verge, though speculation about the new system's purpose and its potential impact on users of its device financing scheme continues.
System details
The new system appeared in iOS 27 beta 4
The new system, dubbed App Managed Features, was reported by 9to5Mac.
It appears in iOS 27 beta 4 under the new Managed Financing Testing section in Settings > Developer on iPhones with Developer mode enabled.
The system is powered by a daemon called "appmanagedfeaturesd" that lets an authorized financing provider's app enroll a device, check the status of the financing agreement, and apply restrictions when a contract is no longer in good standing.
Functionality
How App Managed Features works
When restrictions are applied, App Managed Features uses Apple's ManagedSettings framework to block certain apps from launching.
Only a few built-in apps and certain apps with access to critical-alert entitlements remain available, along with the financing provider's app and any other apps they choose to allow.
The system also integrates with Find My through a dedicated financing context and entitlement, but doesn't seem to give the financing provider access to the device's location.
Future use
Speculation about the system's purpose continues
While Apple has confirmed that Restricted Mode won't be triggered by missed payments on the Apple Upgrade leasing program, it hasn't revealed what the system is actually meant for.
One possibility is that it could be used for financing programs offered by carriers, retailers, or other partners outside Apple Upgrade.
This could include markets where device restrictions are already in place to enforce installment agreements.