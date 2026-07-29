Apple clarifies missed payments won't trigger 'Restricted Mode' on iPhones 

The new system, dubbed App Managed Features, was reported by 9to5Mac.

It appears in iOS 27 beta 4 under the new Managed Financing Testing section in Settings > Developer on iPhones with Developer mode enabled.

The system is powered by a daemon called "appmanagedfeaturesd" that lets an authorized financing provider's app enroll a device, check the status of the financing agreement, and apply restrictions when a contract is no longer in good standing.