Can't pay your iPhone EMIs? Apple may restrict app access

The "Restricted Mode" feature works with a new system called "App Managed Features." This system lets financing or partner apps continuously check if a financed device is in good standing.

The code also includes a feature called "Partner Finance Lock," which prevents users from "erasing, reselling, or stripping a restricted device for parts."

However, it should be noted that this feature is only part of Find My and does not give financing partners access to the phone's location.