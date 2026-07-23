Can't pay your iPhone EMIs? Apple may restrict app access
What's the story
A recent discovery in the beta version of iOS 27 reveals that Apple may have plans to limit app access on financed iPhones if users miss their payments. The feature, dubbed "Restricted Mode," would block access to most apps except for basic ones like Phone, Settings, and App Store, according to 9to5Mac. The finding comes after Bloomberg reported Apple's plans for a new "Apple Upgrade" financing program for leasing new devices.
Feature details
'App Managed Features' checks device status
The "Restricted Mode" feature works with a new system called "App Managed Features." This system lets financing or partner apps continuously check if a financed device is in good standing.
The code also includes a feature called "Partner Finance Lock," which prevents users from "erasing, reselling, or stripping a restricted device for parts."
However, it should be noted that this feature is only part of Find My and does not give financing partners access to the phone's location.
Information
'Apple Upgrade' program yet to be announced
As this is a beta version of iOS 27, it remains to be seen if the code and the new "Restricted Mode" will be changed or removed before Apple's official release. The "Apple Upgrade" program has also not been officially announced yet.