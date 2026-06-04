Apple confirms macOS 27 ends Intel support, issues final Rosetta

Apple promises 3-year Intel security updates

Older Intel models like the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) and 27-inch iMac (2020) won't get new features after Tahoe, but Apple promises security updates for three more years.

The new macOS is expected to support M-series Macs starting with the M1 and the recently introduced MacBook Neo, which runs on the A18 Pro chipset, is also expected to be supported.

Developers are being nudged to update their apps for Apple silicon since Rosetta's days are numbered.

Expect more details at the WWDC keynote on June 8!