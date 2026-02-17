Apple confirms March 4 event: iPhone 17e, new Macs expected
What's the story
Apple has officially announced its first event of 2026, scheduled for March 4. The company will host the event in New York, London, and Shanghai. The move comes after months of speculation about a budget-friendly MacBook and iPhone 17e. Apple has invited select media professionals to a 'special Apple Experience.' The invite features a new three-dimensional theme of the iconic Apple logo with layers of glass.
Product hints
Livestream details and other upcoming products
The colors of Apple's logo on the event invite match those of the rumored budget-friendly MacBook: yellow, blue, and light green. The event will be livestreamed on Apple's official website and YouTube channel. Apart from the affordable MacBook and iPhone 17e, an iPad Air M4 is also expected to be launched at the event.
Tech specs
What we know about the budget-friendly MacBook and iPhone 17e
The affordable MacBook is likely to be powered by the Apple A18 Pro chipset, last seen on the iPhone 16 Pro. It may sport a display just under 13-inch and could be priced around ₹54,000 in India. The iPhone 17e, on the other hand, is expected to feature an Apple A19 processor with MagSafe support and thinner bezels and Dynamic Island.