Apple confirms March 4 event: iPhone 17e, new Macs expected

The colors of Apple's logo on the event invite match those of the rumored budget-friendly MacBook: yellow, blue, and light green. The event will be livestreamed on Apple's official website and YouTube channel. Apart from the affordable MacBook and iPhone 17e, an iPad Air M4 is also expected to be launched at the event.

Tech specs

What we know about the budget-friendly MacBook and iPhone 17e

The affordable MacBook is likely to be powered by the Apple A18 Pro chipset, last seen on the iPhone 16 Pro. It may sport a display just under 13-inch and could be priced around ₹54,000 in India. The iPhone 17e, on the other hand, is expected to feature an Apple A19 processor with MagSafe support and thinner bezels and Dynamic Island.