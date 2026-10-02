Apple confirms price increases, CEO Tim Cook calls them unavoidable
Apple just confirmed that price hikes are coming, and Macs and iPads could be affected sooner.
CEO Tim Cook called the increases "Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable," in a recent chat with The Wall Street Journal, though he didn't say exactly which devices will get pricier first.
So if you've been eyeing a new Mac or iPad, you might want to act fast.
iPhone Pro prices could rise $200
AI companies are snapping up loads of memory chips, making them more expensive for everyone else, including Apple.
Big chip makers like Samsung are focusing on business clients, so regular consumer devices get less supply.
This shortage is hitting Apple's newer gadgets hard: experts say iPhone Pro models could jump by $200 because of higher memory and storage costs.
We're already seeing changes, like the Mac mini's price going from $599 to $799.