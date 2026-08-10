Apple could ditch its cheapest Watch model
What's the story
Apple is said to be testing three new Apple Watch models for an upcoming autumn release, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported. The lineup includes the Series 12 in Wi-Fi and cellular variants, as well as the Ultra 4. However, Gurman has not heard of a new Apple Watch SE being planned for 2026. This absence has raised concerns as it was the most affordable option for users.
Upcoming features
No design update for Series 12 and Ultra 4
Gurman also noted that neither the Series 12 nor Ultra 4 will get a design update.
The improvements will be internal, including a new chip, which would be the first since 2023.
Along with performance upgrades, health and fitness features are also expected to improve in these upcoming models.
Health tech
Apple working on blood pressure, blood sugar detection features
Apple is also working on a wrist-based blood pressure monitoring feature, despite regulatory hurdles.
The company is also looking to bring blood sugar detection, a project that started during Steve Jobs' time and is still slated for later this decade.
However, dropping the SE model could hurt Apple as competitors like Google have already launched affordable health-focused wearables such as the Fitbit Aura at $99.
Upcoming launch
Apple iPhone 18 Pro range to be unveiled in September
Gurman has also revealed that Apple will unveil a range of devices at its September event, likely on the 8th or 9th.
The event is expected to see the debut of new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models.
Apple is also said to be gearing up to launch its foldable iPhone, which could cost around $2,000 and rival Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold.