Apple could raise iPhone 18 Pro $100 as memory jumps
Technology
Apple's next iPhone 18 Pro is about to get pricier: memory costs are set to jump nearly 400% in the third quarter of 2026.
To deal with this, Apple might bump the phone's price by $100 compared to last year's model.
Apple likely to absorb costs
Even with rising expenses, Apple probably won't make buyers pay for everything.
They're expected to absorb some of the hit to stay competitive, just like they did after raising MacBook Air and iPad Air prices back in June.
With hardware profits getting squeezed, Apple is also leaning more on its services as people get pickier about spending.